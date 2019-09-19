Code Orange alert issued for air quality Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for Thursday.
The Code Orange encompasses Shelby County, Crittenden County and DeSoto County.
An alert was issued Wednesday and immediately extended for Thursday as well.
Code Orange means the air levels may be unhealthy for certain people with respiratory disease, such as asthma. It's recommended these people limit their time outdoors.
Shelby County Health Department also recommends not refueling cars or lawnmowers until after 7 p.m., combining errands instead of making many trips, and driving less during peak hours.
For Thursday only, all MATA fees will be 25 cents.
