Deputy shot while serving warrant is candidate for Arlington alderman, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC has confirmed through multiple sources that a candidate running for position 3 alderman in Arlington is the same Shelby County deputy who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant at a mobile home park near I-55 and I-240.
Joshua Fox’s campaign material mentions his 21 years of service with the sheriff’s office, and his LinkedIn profile references his present assignment to the fugitive division.
A public records request fulfilled by the sheriff’s office indicates Fox was shot four times by the suspect, 33-year-old Willie Hudson. The same records show the other deputy who went to the hospital Wednesday was bitten in the buttocks by a Memphis Police Department dog.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. TBI released Hudson’s name Thursday afternoon.
Records show Hudson was wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
A team of SCSO deputies and MPD officers called the Multi-Agency Gang Unit served the warrant at the home on Haven Circle Wednesday afternoon where Hudson was killed in the confrontation.
He was no stranger to the justice system, according to online court records. With multiple convictions on his record, including theft, robbery and drugs, Hudson was due in court next week on a different set of charges.
WMC visited the mobile home park to talk to neighbors but we were asked to leave the property.
The sheriff’s office has not confirmed the identities of the deputies involved.
WMC has reached out to Fox for comment. We left a voicemail but our call has not been returned.
We’ve also reached out to MPD regarding the police dog but have not heard back.
