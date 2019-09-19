Deputy shot while serving warrant is candidate for Arlington alderman, sources say

Sources: SCSO deputy shot while serving warrant is candidate for Arlington alderman
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff and Kendall Downing | September 19, 2019 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 5:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC has confirmed through multiple sources that a candidate running for position 3 alderman in Arlington is the same Shelby County deputy who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant at a mobile home park near I-55 and I-240.

Joshua Fox’s campaign material mentions his 21 years of service with the sheriff’s office, and his LinkedIn profile references his present assignment to the fugitive division.

WATCH WMC ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE ONLINE

Fox was released from the hospital Thursday morning.

A public records request fulfilled by the sheriff’s office indicates Fox was shot four times by the suspect, 33-year-old Willie Hudson. The same records show the other deputy who went to the hospital Wednesday was bitten in the buttocks by a Memphis Police Department dog.

SCSO: Deputies were executing a warrant when the shooting happened

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. TBI released Hudson’s name Thursday afternoon.

Records show Hudson was wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

A team of SCSO deputies and MPD officers called the Multi-Agency Gang Unit served the warrant at the home on Haven Circle Wednesday afternoon where Hudson was killed in the confrontation.

Two SCSO deputies recovering, suspect dead after shooting

He was no stranger to the justice system, according to online court records. With multiple convictions on his record, including theft, robbery and drugs, Hudson was due in court next week on a different set of charges.

WMC visited the mobile home park to talk to neighbors but we were asked to leave the property.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed the identities of the deputies involved.

WMC has reached out to Fox for comment. We left a voicemail but our call has not been returned.

We’ve also reached out to MPD regarding the police dog but have not heard back.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.