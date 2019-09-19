A few lucky spots may get an afternoon downpour

Plenty of sunshine this morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s in rural areas to mid 70s in the city of Memphis. The sky will become partly cloudy this afternoon with highs hitting the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or downpour is possible. The best shot is in eastern Arkansas. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Winds: Light. Low: 74.
FRIDAY: There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, mainly in eastern Arkansas. It will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray afternoon shower is possible, but it’s a very small chance. Many areas may end up staying dry.
NEXT WEEK: The same weather pattern will continue into next week with highs around 90 and lows in the low 70s. It will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower each day. There is a strong possibility many areas don’t get a drop of rain over the next seven days with such low rain chances.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
