Friends, family mourn ‘Flight’ employee found shot to death inside vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a man shot and killed Tuesday are sharing their grief about his senseless death.
Casey Tinker, 26, was found dead Tuesday morning on Made Marian Lane in the Sherwood Forest area.
Officers were called to the location and found Tinker slumped over in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.
There’s no suspect information at this time. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Friends say Tinker left his job at the restaurant “Flight” a few hours before the incident happened.
“Part of his charm was his sarcastic nature and also kind of his sass he would have at times,” said Stuart Dickey, Ticker’s friend and co-worker. “He's just a wonderful person that no matter what was going on he would always make sure to have a funny whip or joke to be able to lighten the mood."
Dickey says Tinker's death has impacted the entire company.
“It’s been pretty difficult for everyone so far. We’re very fortunate though to have a lot of wonderful, kind, sweet, hardworking people and coworkers, and so, we’ve all been able to come closer as a group,” Dickey said.
Tinker's dad, Scott, spoke to WMC Action News 5 over the phone Thursday.
He says his family is going through a very difficult time right now, and his son's death marks another major loss in the family within the last week.
"We buried my dad a week ago, my mom and dad were in a horrible car accident and we buried my dad about a week ago. My mom is still in intensive care at Vanderbilt."
Flight employees say they will do all they can to remember Tinker.
Wearing orange ribbons on their lapels in honor of Tinker’s favorite team the University of Tennessee Volunteers and for gun violence.
"We're also going to make sure there's a plaque for Casey so we can honor him in the restaurant at all times,” Dickey said.
Tinker will be laid to rest Monday at Fellowship Baptist Church in his hometown of Jackson, Tennessee.
Family and friends have started a GoFundMe to support the Tinker family during this difficult time.
