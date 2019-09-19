Hot, dry weather puts trees in distress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall officially starts Monday, but in the Mid-South it still feels like the dead of summer.
It's not supposed to look like fall either. In fact, if your leaves are starting to change colors, you may need to water your tree.
A local arborist said it's still too early to be seeing fall foliage. If you're seeing leaves in your yard, it could be a sign your tree is in distress.
Nathan Baker of Jones Brothers Landscaping said a good test is to take a screwdriver and try to stick it in the ground. If you can't, it needs water.
"The best way is to turn your hose on just a little bit more than a trickle and set it in the root zone," Baker said. "On a large tree you may need to move it a few times. But each time you set it up you want to let it go for 10 to 15 minutes so you really get some deep water that gets down to the tree roots."
If you see a lot of dead limbs at the top of your tree, it could be dying.
Baker said most arborists will not charge you to look at your tree.
We should begin seeing fall colors in just a few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.