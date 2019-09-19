Man who tried to kill wife 3 times set for parole hearing after 4 years in prison

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville man serving a 30-year sentence for attempting to kill his wife three separate times is scheduled for a parole hearing Thursday.
His ex-wife will be in the courtroom to continue her fight to keep him behind bars.
Fred Wortman is supposed to serve at least nine years in prison for attempting to murder Staci Jones. Investigators say he poisoned her toothpaste and twice tried to hire a hitman.
In July, Jones said Wortman accepted a plea deal of 30 years back in 2015. And part of that deal was to serve 30%, or nine years.
Jones got a notice from Tennessee Department of Corrections in April, telling her about an upcoming investigation into her ex-husband's parole eligibility. Since then, she's been fighting to make sure he doesn't get out.
"We know just from the past four years and the courts that we've dealt with that there's not been a change in his heart," Jones said.
Back in July, she started a Change.org petition to deny Wortman’s parole. It’s gotten more than 37,000 signatures.
Jones, a mother of three, said she will testify against him to keep herself and her children safe.
