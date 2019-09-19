Mayors from Miss. River cities plan to restore infrastructure along river

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new initiative is in the works to restore and preserve infrastructure along the Mississippi River.
The announcement came at a meeting in Memphis, made up of more than two dozen mayors from the length of the river.
Wednesday morning, mayors who are part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, made the announcement.
Leaders say the partnership between MRCTI and Rotary International is a perfect match.
"Together, we see a world where people unite and take action for creating lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves,” said Barry Rassin, Rotary International.
Rotary International is one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations.
At its core, it exists to develop and improve communities and grow local economies through water infrastructure.
"They have a commitment to work within our communities, which leads to more Rotarians being our neighbors, our friends and even members of our family,” said Lionel Johnson, mayor of St. Gabriel, Louisiana.
The two will work to link Rotary Clubs to their city halls on local infrastructure projects.
According to MRCTI, the Mississippi creates nearly $500 billion in annual revenue and directly supports more than 1.5 million jobs.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says he plans to take advantage of this partnership by learning from other mayors.
"In ways that the water could escape even with the river being flooded and look at what other opportunities and things that they’ve done when they had similar challenges,” said McClendon.
