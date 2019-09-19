Memphis Hustle set to host open tryouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA G-League Memphis Hustle is looking for local players to fill out their roster.
The Hustle sets to host open tryouts for those who think they can hoop for fat pay for the upcoming season.
There will be two tryout sessions coming up, the first one this Saturday at CBU.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canale Arena on the. Christian Brothers University Campus.
The second session is Saturday, Sept. 28 at DeSoto Central High School in Southaven. It also runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there’s a $175 pre-registration fee.
You’ll pay $225 if you register the day of the tryout.
Players who participate in the open tryouts will be observed and evaluated by members of the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies basketball operations staffs.
Pre-registration will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, for the Memphis tryout.
Pre-registration will be capped at 60 participants for the day, so those who plan to pre-register are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.
Those wishing to do walk-up registration can pay by cash, credit card and cashier’s check, but not by personal check.
All applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League, per the qualifications listed online, and complete the required paperwork.
Additionally, all participants will receive a T-shirt with registration. All registrations are non-refundable.
Detailed information about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options and instructions are available here.
