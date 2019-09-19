Mid-South Food Bank collecting diapers for families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank is working to help families who may be struggling to keep up with the cost of diapers.
The Mid-South Food Distribution Center is creating a diaper bank to help some families who need it.
The Mid-South Food Bank got a grand from Urban Child Institute to start the program, and the Shelby County government gave them a grant for $204,000.
This will provide them with all the resources to start up the diaper bank. The food bank will then put the diapers out to agencies like Birth Right Memphis and the University of Memphis' parenting program to be distributed.
"I'm really hoping that it will free up a lot of individuals' money so that they can focus their energy on taking care of other aspects of their family," Diaper Bank Director Shari Douglas said. "A lot of these products will allow them to put their children in daycare so that they can go to school or go to work."
But in order for the food bank to keep the diaper bank successful, they're asking for help. They're collecting diaper donations of all different sizes, as well as feminine hygiene products.
You can drop them off at the diaper drive Neighborhood Christian Center at 785 Jackson Avenue from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. There will also be free games, activities and refreshments.
If you can’t make it, you can also drop off the products at the Mid-South Food Bank at 3865 S Perkins Road.
