One deputy released from hospital, one in non-critical condition following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy’s condition has been improved following a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday.
The deputy who was shot has been upgraded from critical to non-critical condition.
A second officer who was injured has been treated and released.
There was a huge show of support from fellow officers.
Dozens of officers swarmed Regional One Wednesday afternoon, after news broke that two officers were injured during a shoot-out while trying to serve a felony warrant.
Law enforcement radio transmissions from Broadcastify reveal a few details.
“Give me a little bit of airtime. It is a sheriff’s deputy, not an MPD Officer. It’s a sheriff’s deputy. I show you all heading to the Med.”
“We have an officer that was shot multiple times. We’ve got a second officer that we believe was bit by a dog.”
Deputy Chief Scott Wright says the deputy who was shot has about 15 years of experience. He said the deputy was wearing a bullet-resistant vest at the time of the shooting and is expected to be okay.
"You know he was just kind of sitting up, kind of smiling, like I'm still here, so he was in good spirits,” said Wright.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner is currently out of town, but we’re told he has spoken to the injured deputies via phone.
