Suicide conference encourages people to seek help, share their journeys

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Thursday, people in Shelby County shared stories of their own battles.
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in the state.
It's estimated that three Tennesseans die from suicide every day.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network held their annual suicide conference at Hope Church in Cordova Thursday.
The group hopes to encourage people to seek help and speak up.
“It’s also to encourage people to tell their stories of their experiences, because we know through that... when people share, it breaks down the stigma of suicide and it saves lives,” said Justin Johnson, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network regional director.
Veterans are the most affected most by suicide in the U.S.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can call the hotline at (901) 274-7477.
