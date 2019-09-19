Records show suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting was wanted on attempted murder warrant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was shot and killed as deputies tried to serve a warrant Wednesday near South Memphis.
TBI says the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was at the home on Haven Circle to arrest the suspect who was wanted on felony warrants. The unit is made up of Shelby County deputies and Memphis Police officers.
TBI says the officers received consent to enter the home and encountered an armed person inside where shots were fired.
TBI says Willie Hudson, 33, was shot and killed.
One deputy went to the hospital in critical condition after being shot four times. Another deputy went to the hospital with a dog bite. Both have since been released.
Neither deputy has been identified.
Records show Hudson was wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
TBI’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
