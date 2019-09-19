Warrant: Husband believed to be involved in Cordova woman’s disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A search warrant from August details what Taquila Hayes’ husband told investigators he did after the Cordova mother went missing.
“Carl Hayes was involved directly with Taquila Hayes’ disappearance sometime between 5/21 and 5/22/2019.”
That's what's written in a four-page affidavit for a search warrant submitted by a Shelby County Sheriff's Office detective last month. The detective says he has 15 years of law enforcement experience and more than three years as an investigator.
On August 19, investigators executed the search warrant with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A TBI spokesperson told WMC Action News 5, “Our role continues to be limited. Our TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientists are assisting the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in this case. “
The search warrant was for firearms, computer storage hardware, DNA, receipts and any other evidence inside the Hayes' Cordova home, which Taquila Hayes shared with her husband and son.. The affidavit labels this a “criminal homicide” although investigators have said this is still a missing persons case.
It came after Taquila Hayes’ mother reported her missing on August 9. Her mother told investigators Taquila’s husband, Carl Hayes, gave different accounts of what happened to the Cordova woman.
That same day investigators interviewed Carl Hayes. He told investigators he and 41-year-old Taquila separated in June over infidelity issues in the marriage. Carl Hayes said the last time he saw her was around June 8, when she was getting into a white sedan and leaving with an unknown person.
The affidavit for a search warrant says, "Carl Hayes admitted to officers that since her disappearance, he had accessed the cell phone, had switched the SIM card in the cell phone and had impersonated her in communications to third parties.”
That same day, on August 9, investigators went through the couple's Cordova home and "observed what appeared to be new carpet in the living room, dining room, and master bedroom, and new paint,” according to documents.
Carl Hayes told investigators he did that because their home was a rental and the lease was expiring in October 2019. He said he didn't want to lose his deposit on the property. According to the warrant, detectives also observed that Taquila had no belongings inside the Cordova home. Carl Hayes said he “had thrown away anything left that was hers.”
Detectives also looked in Taquila’s car in the garage and they also saw new carpeting and a clean interior. Carl Hayes said he “did clean out trash from her vehicle.”
According to the warrant, Taquila Hayes' supervisor at Methodist also tried contacting her after Taquila didn't show up to work May 21. Taquila was a nurse at Methodist. Her supervisor told investigators she texted Taquila a number of times with no response. Taquila last clocked out on May 20.
The supervisor got a response after she threatened to call police for a wellness check, but the return call came from Carl Hayes not Taquila.
"Carl Hayes advised the supervisor that the Victim would not be returning to work. The supervised then advised that she then asked Carl Hayes numerous times to speak directly with victim, and Carl Hayes refused,” the search warrant says.
The search warrant goes on to say "…video footage was obtained of Carl Hayes at multiple Regions Banks locations withdrawing money from victim's bank account, including one withdrawal for $800.00 on 5/22/2019."
That’s the day after Taquila Hayes was a no-show to work.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for clarification on why the search warrant calls this a “criminal homicide” investigation.
A spokesperson told WMC this is still a missing person’s case. Earlier this week, while crews were out searching near the Hayes’ home, a spokesperson told us there were no suspects at this point.
WMC tried reaching Carl Hayes, but have not been able to. We also tried reaching Taquila Hayes’ family, but have not heard back.
A search of Carl Hayes’ criminal history report in Tennessee comes up empty.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.