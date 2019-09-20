Breakdown: Why September could be one of the driest on record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is the second driest month of the year with 3.09 inches of rain on average. August is usually our driest month with 2.88 inches on average.
As of Sept. 20, 2019, we have not had any measurable rainfall at Memphis International Airport in the month of September. In fact, the last recorded rain occurred Aug. 27. There have been some areas of Shelby and Desoto County down toward Coahoma County, Mississippi that received isolated heavy downpours or storms on the 19th, but many areas still missed out.
We may be in store to break into the top 10 or maybe even the top five driest months on record in Memphis if any of these isolated downpours don’t fall over the city. You have to go all the way back to 1897 to find the driest September on record in which no rain fell the entire month. The 10th driest still saw 0.52 inches of rain.
Even with the lack of rain since late August, Memphis is still 15 inches above average for the year thanks to abundant rain earlier in the year. The national drought monitor does put Memphis in the abnormally dry category, but it will take a few more weeks of very dry conditions to put us in a more severe drought category. At this rate, that’s not out of the question.
Any downpours will be isolated through the end of the month and widespread soaking rain is not likely at this time. That means your water bill for the lawn may continue to rise into early fall.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.