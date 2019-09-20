Deputies give latest details on disappearance of Taquila Hayes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the disappearance of Taquila Hayes.
Hayes has not been seen since May 21. Earlier this week, deputies returned to her home to search for new clues as to why she is missing.
Cheif Inspector Chris Harris says there has been no information found or provided that indicates Hayes is alive and well and in the area.
Hayes’ mother told WMC Action News 5 in August that she believes her daughter is dead and was killed by her husband.
Investigators say they have had “sporadic contact” with Hayes’ husband, Carl Hayes, since her family reported her disappearance.
A search warrant from August reveals that Carl Hayes was somehow involved.
“Carl Hayes was involved directly with Taquila Hayes’ disappearance sometime between 5/21 and 5/22/2019," was written in the warrant.
Carl Hayes has not been linked to any crime.
Harris says the investigation has led to a person of interest but has not released a name.
