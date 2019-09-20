Free MATA bus passes underway for SCS high school students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new partnership between Shelby County Schools and the Memphis Area Transit Authority has made 3,000 bus passes available to eligible high school students.
The passes are set to be valid for one year and can be used on any MATA standard bus. Distribution began at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year in August.
The partnership also allows parents and guardians of students to receive a free pass under their student’s registration.
“The entire family approach to providing opportunities to students and parents is a wonderful addition to the community’s toolkit for expanding transportation choices for parents and students alike,” said MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld.
Rosenfeld along with Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray visited Kingsbury High School for distribution on Friday.
Students and families can visit http://www.scsk12.org//matabuspass/ to access the application and other information regarding the pass.
