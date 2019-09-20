Germantown mother upset after her son was pepper-sprayed at school

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A Germantown woman is outraged after her 12-year-old son was pepper-sprayed at school by another student.
Another student brought the pepper-spray to school on a key chain and a 12-year-old female student picked it up and sprayed in Kalen Johnson's face.
Johnson’s face was swollen when his mother arrived at the school to pick him up.
Surprisingly, it wasn’t the school that called her -- but her son’s twin brother.
“He was actually in a classroom with a teacher when this occurred. No one picked up the phone and called this child’s mom to say, ‘Miss Johnson, do we need to call ambulance because Kalen has been pepper-sprayed? We know he has asthma, it’s listed in his records. Do we need to seek medical attention,’” said Tomeka Johnson, mother.
Shelby County Schools sent out the following statement:
“A Germantown Middle School student was disciplined Tuesday for spraying pepper spray at another student. District policy prohibits pepper spray in schools. The grandmother of the student who was sprayed was already on campus to pick him up and was notified of the situation at that time. ***Shortly after dismissal, the student’s parent arrived on campus and was fully informed as well. The school also notified all families that evening to make sure they knew the situation was being addressed.”
SCS did not say how long the student would be disciplined for.
Johnson’s mother was told that the student was disciplined for eight days.
She says pepper spray should be considered a weapon just like a knife or a gun, and her punishment should be much more severe.
