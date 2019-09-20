5 Great Things: New service dog program at St. Jude; Mid-South Food Bank hosting diaper drive

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC)
By Kym Clark | September 20, 2019 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s fair season in the Mid-South, but first, a look back at 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Woman recognized for work during the Germantown flood

Germantown’s Kristina Garner was presented with a resolution passed in the state senate, honoring her work with Germantown Helps. It’s a Facebook group whose members rallied to help their neighbors whose homes were hit by surprise flooding.

New service dog program introduced at St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital introduced their newest employees to patients and staff. Puggle, a golden retriever, and Huckleberry, a golden doodle, are trained service dogs in the Paws at Play program that’s helping patients handle the stress and hardship of their treatment.

Oxford Middle School celebrates school’s 1st female football player and coach

Oxford Middle School is making history and “girl power” on the football field, with seventh grade offensive lineman Aniah Echols on the starting line up, and on the sidelines with assistant coach Meghan Wolfe. Both female firsts for the school’s team.

Makeda’s Cookies celebrates 20 years in Memphis

Makeda’s Cookies is celebrating 20 years in Memphis. The family-owned cookie business started with one store. Now their cookies are sold in 45 stores across the city.

Mid-South Food Bank collecting diapers for families in need

The Mid-South Food Bank is working to help families who may be struggling to keep up with the cost of diapers by creating a diaper bank to help some families who need it.

