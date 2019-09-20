5 Great Things: New service dog program at St. Jude; Mid-South Food Bank hosting diaper drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s fair season in the Mid-South, but first, a look back at 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Germantown’s Kristina Garner was presented with a resolution passed in the state senate, honoring her work with Germantown Helps. It’s a Facebook group whose members rallied to help their neighbors whose homes were hit by surprise flooding.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital introduced their newest employees to patients and staff. Puggle, a golden retriever, and Huckleberry, a golden doodle, are trained service dogs in the Paws at Play program that’s helping patients handle the stress and hardship of their treatment.
Oxford Middle School is making history and “girl power” on the football field, with seventh grade offensive lineman Aniah Echols on the starting line up, and on the sidelines with assistant coach Meghan Wolfe. Both female firsts for the school’s team.
Makeda’s Cookies is celebrating 20 years in Memphis. The family-owned cookie business started with one store. Now their cookies are sold in 45 stores across the city.
The Mid-South Food Bank is working to help families who may be struggling to keep up with the cost of diapers by creating a diaper bank to help some families who need it.
