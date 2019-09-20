A hot weekend ahead

Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s in rural areas to mid 70s in the city of Memphis. The sky will become partly cloudy this afternoon but a stray shower or storm is possible, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 72.
HOT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low 70s. It will be slightly more humid on Sunday. Rain chance is only 10%, so a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry.
NEXT WEEK: The same weather pattern will continue into next week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the low 70s. It will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower each day. Temperatures will remain above average most of next week.
