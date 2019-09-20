Kamala Harris cancels campaign stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has canceled her planned town hall in Memphis this Sunday.
Senator Harris was scheduled to talk to voters about her “3AM Agenda” to address the problems that keep Americans up at night.
According to her campaign, Harris will be extending her time in South Carolina that day to attend a memorial service.
At this point, there’s no word if the visit will be rescheduled.
Tennessee will hold its primary on Tuesday, March 3.
