A little rain for some today but much more is needed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Moisture from the remnants of Imelda was driven north today into the Mid-South bringing a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. This will be the case again tomorrow but rain chances still remain slim.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 75
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 10 High: 89
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 72
A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours tomorrow but the better chance of rain will be along and west of the Mississippi River. Rain chances will diminish for the entire area during the evening.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly humid each day. Afternoon highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Fall begins at 2:50 AM CDT Monday. A weak cold front will enter the area that day bringing a slight chance of showers in advance of the front. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows again in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 90 with lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures again near 90.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.