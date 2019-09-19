A little rain for some today but much more is needed

NEXT WEEK: Fall begins at 2:50 AM CDT Monday. A weak cold front will enter the area that day bringing a slight chance of showers in advance of the front. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows again in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 90 with lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures again near 90.