Man admits to killing recent White Station grad, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second man is in jail, accused of killing a recent White Station High School graduate in Frayser.
Investigators said two men were seen on surveillance video near the scene after killing 18-year-old Jack Luibel.
Talas Bond, 18, was arrested earlier this week and charged with first-degree murder.
According to a police affidavit, a second man admitted to the killing and turned himself in. Police say that man is Erin Tillman.
Police said Tillman admitted that he and Bonds set up Luibel to rob him.
Tillman and Bonds allegedly met Luibel through a texting app, pretending to be a woman. Tillman told police Luibel started fighting back and was shot.
Tillman is also charged with first-degree murder.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.