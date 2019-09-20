Mid-South Fair brings days of fun to area

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - This weekend at the Mid-South Fair, you’ll find fair rides, pig races, and even alpacas.
The fair has been bringing people together for more than 160 years. The fair opened Thursday and runs through September 29 at Landers Center.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youths and seniors.
There's about 30 rides, including the traditional ferris wheel, pirate ship, and more. There's also petting zoos, alligator show, and extreme raptors.
The fair is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.