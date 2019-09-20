Mid-South Fair in full swing

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - All the fun of the Mid-South Fair is underway at the Landers Center and it continues until Sept. 29.
Mid-South Fair Executive Director Todd Mastry said one of the biggest features of this year’s fair will be the live music.
“When people talk about the Mid-South Fair you think about youth talent -- you hear about Elvis, Justin Timberlake,” he said. “Lance Bass of NSYNC with Justin Timberlake was also part of the Mid-South fair and youth talent -- he's returning to the Mid-South Fair.”
Bass will perform on Saturday. The fair will also have its usual games, rides and the petting zoo.
Mastry said there will be new additions to some attractions, including 200 extra feet of track on the crazy mouse roller coaster.
“Much bigger, much crazier than it’s been here before,” he said. “Doc Dogs is here -- if you don’t know about Doc Dogs we’ve had some water dog shows before, this year you can bring you and your dog and be a part of it all.”
You can also expect some changes on the security front at the Landers Center.
“Everybody goes through a walk-through metal detector no different than the airport -- no large bags, no backpacks,” Mastry said. Tickets are $5 for children and seniors and $10 for adults.
“If you want lots of fun – and all that and great games and rides come on out and join us,” Mastry said. “We've been doing this for 160 years!”
On Friday, Sept. 20, Mastry said they will let anyone who brings a high school football game ticket stub into the fair for free.
The fair is open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
