More than a dozen officers injured in the line of duty since last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, a Sheriff’s deputy was shot four times while trying to serve an arrest warrant in South Memphis.
“Our officers face dangers every day. These officers don’t come to work to get shot at, and it’s a dangerous job to do,” said Shelby County Sheriff Chief Deputy Scott Wright.
A public records request found that, since January of 2018, three Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have received gunshot wounds while on the job.
In January of last year, a suspect on Decatur street in North Memphis fired shots and the bullets ricocheted and hit an officer in the leg.
In October 2018, another deputy was shot in his right leg at the Eden at Watersedge apartments near Mendenhall and Mt. Moriah.
In all three incidents, the deputies were trying to serve a warrant and the suspects were killed.
In total, there have been 13 separate incidents were deputies were injured since January 2018.
Three deputies were injured after being hit by rocks during the Frayser protests in June of this year.
The last serious injury was August 5, 2019, when a deputy was stabbed before returning fire and ultimately killing the suspect.
