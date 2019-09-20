New Grizzlies PG Jones ready for transition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ Summer Block Parties continue as training camp approaches.
Just two more weeks to go until the team reports to FedExForum to get preseason practice underway. Thursday’s Block Party stop was Lester Community Center in Binghampton.
Thursday’s special guest was Grizzlies offseason acquisition Tyus Jones. Jones, who makes the move from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Bluff City, was an instant hit with the kids.
He hopes to become a hit in the eyes of Grizz Nation this season as well. Jones was one of the league’s best playmaking point guards a year ago. He set an NBA record for assist-to-turnover ratio and now looks to help rookie point guard Ja Morant, the number two overall pick in the draft, in his transition to the Association.
“Excited to be a part of this organization,” Jones said. “But also excited to be a part of the culture here in Memphis. Obviously, we have Ja, a tremendous player. It’s part of my job to help him transition from college to NBA, just like I had guys help me out with that learning curve. Looking forward to it. Everyone gets along tremendously. It’ll be a really fun year.”
The Grizzlies open training camp October 1st at FedExForum. Their annual media day is September 30.
