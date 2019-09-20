Police investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple police officers are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Friday.
It happened near Summer Avenue and Hollywood Street in Binghampton. Several streets are shut down while police investigate.
Memphis police initially told WMC an off-duty police officer was involved in the crash but now say they are unsure.
There is a large police presence at Regional One where the motorcyclist was taken in critical condition.
The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.
The cause of the crash and injured person’s identity have not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.