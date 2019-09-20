Southeast Memphis neighborhood on edge after several violent crimes in one week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents and students near the University of Memphis are on edge after several violent incidents in one week.
Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday on Stribling Street – just a few miles from an attempted carjacking on Tuesday near U of M’s campus.
"We were just sitting up in our house and we heard a girl scream and I looked out through our blinds and I saw a car drive away and that's when we all decided to go out and try to help her, " said University of Memphis Sophomore Brodie Lewis.
Lewis and his roommates called police after a man attempted to rob a woman who was parked in her friend's driveway.
The University of Memphis sent out a safety alert about the incident telling students and staff that school officials are working with Memphis Police in the investigation.
The release goes on to say the man was armed with a handgun, and demanded the woman get out the car, that's when she started to scream and the man struck her and left in another vehicle.
"It was scary but it could have been a lot worse than it really was,” Lewis said. “It was an eye opening situation living so close to campus."
The same day less than two miles away on Maid Marian Lane police found 26-year-old Casey Tinker shot to death in his vehicle.
Tinker's friends say he had just left work shortly before he was killed and was going to hang with his girlfriend.
"It's heartbreaking. I don't like hearing things like that. It's terrible that the world's like that sometimes,” said Chelsea Hutcherson who lives nearby.
Tuesday there was also a shots fired called on Prescott Street.
Memphis Police aren’t saying if the incidents are related.
