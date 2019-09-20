Tulane knocks off AAC foe Houston

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers have an open date this week, but two teams they’ll be dueling for the American Athletic Conference West Division Crown faced off against each other in the Big Easy on Thursday night.
With the game tied 31 with time running out, Tulane sets to play for overtime, but instead of downing the ball to play for the extra period, Justin Mcmillan takes the ball around end and scampers into Houston territory.
And they’re not done yet...10 seconds left, McMillan to throw, finds Jaylen McClesky over the middle, and he breaks free for the 48 yard touchdown.
Tulane goes on to win, 38-31.
The Tigers play Tulane on October 19 at the Liberty Bowl. They’ll face the Cougars in Houston November 16.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.