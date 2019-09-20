Sheriff updates status of injured deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner spoke Friday morning for the first time since two deputies were injured earlier this week.
The deputies were serving a warrant at a mobile home in South Memphis when the suspect opened fire.
One deputy spent the night in the hospital after being shot. Bonner said the deputy was shot seven times, with one bullet being stopped from his protective vest.
The deputies fired back, killing the suspect, who was later identified as 33-year-old Willie Hudson.
Records show Hudson was wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Bonner said he has not yet spoken to Hudson’s family.
The second deputy was bitten by a K-9 officer. Bonner said the dog was startled from the gunfire and bit the officer.
Both deputies have since been released from the hospital. Bonner said he spoke with both officers and said they are now doing well, but said it will be a long road back to make sure their mental state is OK for them to return to work.
“We are very fortunate, very bless that this turned out that these officers did not get hurt any more seriously. We still want to offer our condolences to the suspect and his family, and ask the community to continue to pray for them as well,” Bonner said.
Bonner said he is not prepared to release the deputies’ names.
“We need these officers to get better, and we don’t want anything [...] to distract from that.”
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. Currently, four Shelby County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave related to shootings.
