Carvana expected to bring 400 new jobs to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Growth and expansion continues to happen in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Car company, Carvana. has announced its plans to open a new facility.
Carvana offers a new way to buy used cars, providing an online option. The company is known for its “car vending machine” option.
However, before the vehicle lands in your driveway, it has to be inspected.
The company has chosen West Memphis as its vehicle inspection center.
The city's mayor says West Memphis is geographically in the perfect spot for the company.
“For Carvana distributing cars all over the country, if they need to hit any direction, they can hit the highway, they can go up and down the country, they can hit the Mississippi river,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.
Carvana will be making a $40 million investment into the project. It will also bring 400 new jobs paying $19.50/per hour, according to McClendon.
There's more good business news for West Memphis.
There is also a planned $33 million expansion of Coca-cola, a $250 million Southland Park expansion and almost half a billion-dollar investment in infrastructure.
With all this growth, the mayor has a new concern.
“Developing new homes, because right now I want West Memphis to be a place where people come to work, live and play,” said Mcclendon.
Carvana could open as early as next fall.
