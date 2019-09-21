901 FC goes for 4th straight victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is still alive for a playoff berth in their Inaugural season in the United Soccer League.
901 FC has won three matches in a row and sits just below the cut line in the USL’s Eastern Conference with only seven games remain in the regular season.
Forward Brandon Allen says the Boys in Blue know what’s at stake in their next aatch against St. Louis Saturday night.
“Obviously really comfortable; starting to get in a good flow, obviously coming off three wins” Allen says. “But Saturday is another test so we got to come out hard and make sure we can find a way to get another result.”
Kickoff for 901 FC vs St. Louis FC is 7 p.m. Saturday at AutoZone Park.
