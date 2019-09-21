Frayser man convicted in attempted murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man has been convicted of shooting a man multiple times before leaving him for dead back in October 2017, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office .
Kevion McDonald is convicted of attempted first degree murder after the 36-year-old victim told a Criminal Court jury the he was shot eight times as he begged for his life. Three of those shots were aimed at the victim’s head.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich says the victim endured multiple surgeries and spent well over a month in a hospital trauma unit. He now suffers lasting injuries, but was able to identify McDonald and testify against him.
McDonald will be sentenced Nov. 21 by Judge James Lammey Jr.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.