Man arrested, accused of shooting at semi-truck on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting Friday morning on a Memphis interstate.
A semi-truck driver told police he was on I-240 near South Parkway when someone in a white Tahoe started shooting at his vehicle, according to a police affidavit.
Police caught up with the Tahoe, which had a brown hood and missing front grill, a few miles away near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy.
Officers say the woman driving the Tahoe complained about being cut off by another vehicle on I-240.
Officers searched the Tahoe and found a handgun, which they say matched a shell casing from the shooting scene.
They say 19-year-old Zamario Jones, who was riding in the back seat of the Tahoe, admitted to firing the gun at the semi.
Jones will face a judge Monday. He was also wanted for burglary and theft, police say.
In July, after a spike in interstate shootings, Memphis police and the Tennessee Highway increased patrols on the interstates.
While there appears to be fewer shootings, Memphis mayor Jim Strickland continues to call for tougher punishments for those who commit such violence.
WMC Action News 5 asked Memphis Police Department if an officer was stationed near the scene of Friday’s shooting. We also asked how many interstate shootings there have been since MPD increased patrols on the interstate.
The department did not respond to our request by Saturday’s news deadline.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.