Man charged in connection to motorcycle-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Memphis officer

No further information is available at this time.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 21, 2019 at 9:27 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:29 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody in connection to a crash involving an off-duty Memphis police officer on Friday, according to an affidavit.

Travis Hodges, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault and driving without a license and insuracnce after the officer was allegedly struck by Hodges’ vehicle while riding on a motorcycle near Summer Avenue.

The affidavit says the officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He received treatment for a broken leg and head injuries.

Traffic affected by motorcycle-vehicle crash

Further investigation revealed Hodges had several empty beer bottles on the floor board of his vehicle.

Investigators believe Hodges may have been impaired at the time of the accident. He agreed to a blood draw; investigators are now waiting for the results.

