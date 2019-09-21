Man sentenced 40 years in hotel shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frayser man is set to face 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing one person and critically injuring another at a Parkway Village-area motel.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, 27-ear-old Dave Wooten pled guilty to second degree murder and attempted second degree murder for the incident that happened in August of 2018.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich says, the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute. Surveillance camera footage showed Wooten pulling a gun from his pocket and shooting the 26-year-old victim five times.
Weirich says Wooten then shot a 24-year-old female victim.
He also pled guilty to employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
