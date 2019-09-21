Memphis actress Elise Neal to launch performing arts master classes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis actress Elise Neal is in Memphis to make a special announcement about a program she's launching.
She stopped by the WMC Action News 5 studios to tell us about the project “ArtUp Presents Elise Neal’s Master Class Series.”
The Hughleys, Hustle and Flow, and Scream 2 actress is partnering with ArtUp to bring the performing arts master class series to Memphis starting in October.
"A lot of kids don't have an outlet so that's why they get in trouble,” Neal explained. “They have school and possibly not the best situation at home and then they have nothing that homes in on their creativity."
ArtUp is an accelerator program for creative entrepreneurs. Neal will serve as a mentor, coach, instructor, and executive fellow for ArtUp.
She says the master classes will cover all aspects of performing arts.
"Casting, dancing, singing, behind the scenes, cinematographers. Whatever they want to know, they'll be able to get that information from people who really do that and make a living in that in L.A. and I'll be binging them here to Memphis," Neal added.
ArtUp Founder Linda Steele explained how her program helps artists and creatives become small business owners and entrepreneurs.
“Memphis has so many artists and it’s not a matter of talent or skill that interferes with their success. It’s really learning about business models and business goals and business plans,” Said Steele.
ArtUp will incubate Neal’s new Memhis-based business hosting TV and film industry workshops, dance and fitness classes, and inviting friends in the industry to participate in panel discussions and workshops.
Neal ultimately plans to open a performing arts school in Memphis.
Follow @EliseNeal on instagram for updates on when you can sign up.
