Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule finally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At long last, the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is released.
The much anticipated slate of games features three contests against SEC opponents, and trips to Oregon and Brooklyn versus teams expected to be nationally ranked.
Highlights of the Schedule Include:
- A trip to Oregon to face a Ducks squad that could be in the Top 10 Nov.12.
- At home hosting Ole Miss Nov. 23.
- A trip to New York on Nov. 28 to play NC State in the Barclays Classic in Brooklyn.
- The rematch with Tennessee in Knoxville Dec. 14.
Then there’s four games in a 12-day stretch in January, starting with a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs at FedExForum, followed by a tough American Athletic Conference Matchups on the road at Wichita State, and at USF, before retiring to the Forum to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 16.
Followed by a tough February closeout ending with a game at Houston March 8.
Memphis Madness is set for Oct. 3, then two exhibition games against CBU on the 24th and LeMoyne Owen on the 28th.
The Home Regular season opener is against South Carolina State Novmerber 5th at FedExForum.
2019-20 Memphis Basketball schedule:
- Oct. 3 -- Memphis Madness
- Oct. 24 -- Christian Brothers (exhibition)
- Oct. 28 -- LeMoyne-Owen (exhibition)
- Nov. 5 -- South Carolina State
- Nov. 8 -- UIC (Barclays Center Classic at FedExForum)
- Nov. 12 -- vs. Oregon (Phil Knight Invitational at Portland, Ore.)
- Nov. 16 -- Alcorn State (Barclays Center Classic at FedExForum)
- Nov. 20 -- Little Rock (Barclays Center Classic at FedExForum)
- Nov. 23 -- Ole Miss
- Nov. 28 -- vs. NC State (Barclays Center Classic at Brooklyn, NY)
- Dec. 3 -- Bradley
- Dec. 7 -- at UAB
- Dec. 14 -- at Tennessee
- Dec. 21 -- Jackson State
- Dec. 28 -- New Orleans
- Dec. 31 -- Tulane*
- Jan. 4 -- Georgia
- Jan. 9 -- at Wichita State*
- Jan. 12 -- at USF*
- Jan. 16 -- Cincinnati*
- Jan. 22 -- at Tulsa*
- Jan. 25 -- SMU*
- Jan. 29 -- at UCF*
- Feb. 1 -- UConn*
- Feb. 5 -- Temple*
- Feb. 8 -- USF*
- Feb. 13 -- at Cincinnati*
- Feb. 16 -- at UConn*
- Feb. 19 -- ECU*
- Feb. 22 -- Houston*
- Feb. 25 -- at SMU*
- Feb. 29 -- at Tulane*
- March 5 -- Wichita State*
- March 8 -- at Houston*
The American Athletic Conference Championships take place March 12-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.
