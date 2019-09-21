Memphis Zoo hosts ‘Harvest Fest’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend the Memphis Zoo is getting you in the spirit of the season!
Their annual Harvest Fest began Saturday morning.
On top of seeing all the animals, there was live folk music, square dancing and other activities.
Families also got the chance to learn how to churn butter, make pottery, and garden!
“It's something else to do at the zoo, so that's one really strong benefit and another really good benefit is we get to partner up with a lot of our local partners here and let them have a chance to highlight their products and showcase what they do to our fans and our audience,” said Nick Harmeier, Memphis Zoo chief marketing officer.
Zoo officials are expecting to see roughly 20,000 visitors for the weekend.
The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
