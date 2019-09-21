MFD achieves ‘Class 1’ rating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A high honor for the Memphis Fire Department could translate into savings for you.
Friday, city and fire department leaders announced the MFD has achieved an “Insurance Service Office *Class One* Public Protection Classification.”
The department is only one of six in the entire state with that rating.
So, what does that mean for you?
ISO ratings are used to establish insurance rates for homes and businesses in lower-rated communities.
Director Gina Sweat says employees in every aspect of the department stepped up to achieve the lower rating.
“When you set a really high goal and it gets achieved, and you have to get a large department like this to buy into that and to work together, it’s incredibly rewarding. And this may be one of the most proud moments of my career," said Sweat.
