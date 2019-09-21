MFD hosts 5th annual ‘HERo Day’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marked the fifth year for the Memphis Fire Department’s “HERo Day.”
MFD helped 200 young girls from sixth to twelfth grade suit up and learn about what it takes to be a firefighter.
From using the fire hoses to riding in the fire trucks, the girls got a hands-on look at what our first responders do every single day.
There are a lot of high-ranking women in the department. They say they're hoping the girls will learn that they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.
“They overcome some fears, they learn to work as a team. On the tower, it's pretty amazing. The girls get up there and they're scared to death. It's on top of six stories and they're going down the side of it on a rope, but they work together, they cheer each other on, and basically overcoming their fears is the biggest part for me,” said Hope Lloyd, MFD division chief.
The girls who attended are a part of the Girl Scouts of the Mid-South.
