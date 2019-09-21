Mid-Southerners strike against climate change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-Southerners declared a strike against climate change Friday.
The student-led strike was held at Memphis City Hall.
Participants united with people across the globe concerned about the future of the planet.
From the Bluff City, to New York, Chicago, London and Sydney, the goal is to encourage world leaders to take immediate action against climate change.
“We want effective legislation against climate change, we want these big corporations to get out of our cities, we want them to stop producing so much CO2, we want them to stop destroying our planet," said Jojo Sigala, protester.
Friday’s protests were inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist.
They plan to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday in New York.
