SCS’ 'Families Connect’ program allows parents to train parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is trying to break down the language barrier for some families by allowing parents to train parents.
This semester's parent training sessions have already started.
SCS' Families Connect program puts them on and they've expanded the session to be in English, Spanish and Arabic.
Friday's training was predominately in Spanish.
Organizers say parents learn about resources available within SCS.
Then, they hope parents can go out and help other parents when they have questions.
“We want to make sure our families are the ones going to other families and talking to them about the things we're doing. They help us carry out the message,” said Yesenia Ubaldo, SCS family engagement advisor.
Organizers say the programs are important for immigrants because they can learn more about the school districts in the U.S., which may vary greatly from schools in their home countries.
