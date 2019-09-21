Summer coming to a close with above average temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend and while temperatures won’t be as hot it will still be warm. Fall will officially kick off this Monday with a cold front that brings a slight chance of showers and a tad cooler temperatures but the overall the dry pattern stays with us.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 72
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 High: 91
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 73
THE WEEKEND: We will end the weekend warm and dry. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees above average across the Mid-South on Sunday and it will be breezy. Temperatures for the overnight will be in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Fall begins Monday at 2:50 AM. A weak cold front will enter the area Sunday night and Monday bringing an increase in clouds and a slight chance of isolated to a few widely scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer along with slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 90 with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
