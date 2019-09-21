Summer looks to end on a dry & warm note

NEXT WEEK: Autumn will begin Monday morning at 2:50 A.M. As we welcome in the new season, we are tracking a cold front that will push into the region during the day. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers to the region. Highs will stay in the upper 80s for Monday with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday we are looking mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the 80 and overnight lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday we are tracking our next system that will bring us a small chance for shower Mid-Week. Expect afternoon highs Wednesday in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s.