Summer looks to end on a dry & warm note

This last weekend in the summer season will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and warmer than average afternoon highs.
Today is looking warm and dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds over the region today with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. This evening we will see clouds thin, lows drop into the lower 70s and winds out of the southeast around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is the last full day of the summer season. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s with mainly dry conditions tomorrow. Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail as will southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows tomorrow night will dip into the lower to middle 70s under mainly clear skies.
NEXT WEEK: Autumn will begin Monday morning at 2:50 A.M. As we welcome in the new season, we are tracking a cold front that will push into the region during the day. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers to the region. Highs will stay in the upper 80s for Monday with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday we are looking mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the 80 and overnight lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday we are tracking our next system that will bring us a small chance for shower Mid-Week. Expect afternoon highs Wednesday in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s.
