Suspects charged in murder of former White Station High football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two teenagers allegedly lured a White Station High School grad to a church property where he was robbed and killed.
Jack Luibel, 18, was found shot to death earlier this month outside his truck in front of a church in Frayser.
Investigators say the White Station High School football player was lured to the location by 18-year-old Talas Bonds and Erin Tillman who are both charged with first degree murder in his death.
According to records, Tillman and Bonds live in the same area as the church where Luibel was murdered -- an easy walk to the church.
Police say the two lured Luibel through an app called “TextNow.”
The app assigns a random generated phone number to the user of the app.
The two suspects, investigators say, posed as a female who wanted to go out with Luibel giving him an address and map to the location.
Police got the records from TextNow and located Talas Bonds at an address on Slocum Avenue, not far from the crime scene.
Police also received information that Bonds was wanted for a robbery in early August.
A police affidavit says Bonds placed an add on Facebook Marketplace saying he had a gun for sale for $50.
The meeting place for the sale was just a few houses down from the address where Bonds lived.
Investigators say when the man who wanted to buy the gun pulled the $50 from his pocket, Bonds pointed the gun at the man and said, “the gun isn’t for sale and give me everything you have.”
Erin Tillman turned himself in earlier this week admitting to the murder of Jack Luibel saying he fought back and that’s why he was shot.
Investigators say the two suspects admitted to the crime.
