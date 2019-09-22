Closing out summer on the warm side, cold front welcomes in fall tomorrow

THE WEEK AHEAD: Autumn will begin Monday morning at 2:50 A.M. As we welcome in the new season, we are tracking a cold front that will push into the region during the day. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers or thunderstorms to the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s for Monday with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday we are looking mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the 80 and overnight lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday we are tracking our next system that will bring us a small chance for shower Mid-Week. Expect afternoon highs Wednesday in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday we could possibly squeeze out a shower, but most locations will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday highs will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Friday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.