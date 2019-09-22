Closing out summer on the warm side, cold front welcomes in fall tomorrow

The last full day of summer is looking mainly dry and warm across the region today. A cold front tonight into Monday will bring a taste of fall and rain chances to welcome in the new season.
Much like yesterday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds through our Sunday. Afternoon highs will again warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s across the region with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will be on the increase overnight as we track a cold front that will inch into the Mid-South. This front will bring a few showers overnight, as lows drop into the lower to middle 70s and winds stay out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain: 10%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 73.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Autumn will begin Monday morning at 2:50 A.M. As we welcome in the new season, we are tracking a cold front that will push into the region during the day. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers or thunderstorms to the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s for Monday with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday we are looking mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the 80 and overnight lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday we are tracking our next system that will bring us a small chance for shower Mid-Week. Expect afternoon highs Wednesday in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday we could possibly squeeze out a shower, but most locations will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday highs will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Friday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Partly cloudy skies look to prevail on Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and the possibility of a shower across the region.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
