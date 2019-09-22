Four pedestrians hit by motorists in less than 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recent reports from the Memphis Police Department have revealed that four people have been hit by vehicles in less 48 hours--two of those incidences being hit and runs.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday MPD officers responded to a reported hit and run involving a pedestrian, according to the department’s twitter account.
The crash was near Joy Lane and Airways. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the person responsible was possibly driving a red car.
Saturday night, someone was hit by a vehicle on East Raines Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard and taken to the hospital in critical condition as well.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Police say no charges have been filed and that the victim was not on a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Saturday afternoon, officers responded to an accident where a man was hit by a vehicle near South 3rd Street on Meadowbrook and East Mitchell. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was critically injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
On Friday, Sept. 20, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Parkway Village where a man had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD is advising that pedestrians use crosswalks where they can be seen by motorist and that information regarding any case of a hit and run can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
