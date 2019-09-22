Locations around Shelby County offering flu shots ahead of flu season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu season begins in October, which means now is the time to get the flu shot.
The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering the vaccine at all six of its public health clinics from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 23.
Those clinics include:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic: 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.): 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic: 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic: 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic: 6170 Macon Road, 38133
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic: 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
Shelby County Department of Health officials recommend the flu shot as the best method of protection from the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a record breaking 80,000 deaths in the U.S. during the 2017-2018 flu season.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that 160 of those deaths were in Tennessee.
“The period where we know that it is usually high is between the months of October and May,” said Shelby County Community Health Bureau Administrator, Morristein Holman. “We see an uptick in cases in February.”
Holman said anyone six months of age and older should get the shot, especially people with certain health conditions.
“Anyone who has an lung complications including asthma, people with diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart disease,” she said.
Women who are pregnant or plan on getting pregnant, as well as parents or caregivers are also strongly encouraged to get the shot.
The flu shot is covered 100 percent under insurance, otherwise the clinics will determine the cost based on income.
Holman said the health department has a program where children up to age 18 can get the shot for free.
