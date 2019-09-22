Monday will bring the best rain chance this week

THIS WEEK: Fall begins Monday at 2:50 AM. A weak cold front will enter the area bringing an increase in clouds and a slight chance of isolated to a few widely scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer along with slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 90 with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.